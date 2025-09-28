Thousands gathered Saturday for the Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Aircrafts and technology were on full display at the Miramar Air Show this weekend with a special celebration of military might.

Thousands of people show up every year, and this year was particularly special. It marks the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim went for her very first time.

She shares what the experience was like through the eyes of those who've made attending a tradition. She asked what brought them back.

Loud and fast aircrafts, from the Navy's Blue Angels to other aerial demonstrations, interrupted conversations. But, of course, expected.

Burton Kloster doesn't mind the noise. He's here at the Miramar Air Show for the second time, and said what brings him back is seeing how far military technology has come.

"Just tremendous pride, you know, the technological expertise and ingenuity," described Kloster. "I mean, it really shines a light on American engineering and how dominant we are militarily."

He's wearing a shirt with stars and stripes and aircrafts too.

"I just thought it was totally appropriate, given that this is an air show to be wearing the stars and stripes and in the form of aircraft," said Kloster.

Tim Knickerbocker is here with his kids for the third time and said newcomers should prepare for the noise.

Each of his three children were wearing heavy-duty earmuffs.

"You kind of just live and learn and get prepared for the next time," said Knickerbocker.

Frederick Clark has been coming to the air show every year for almost 40 years and to Clark, the commotion means the world.

"That's what makes me gives me butterflies when I see that," exclaimed Clark. "I know I'm protected. It's a beautiful thing."

For Clark, and others, this isn't noise. It's the sound of strength, and they have it on repeat every year.