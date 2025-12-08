Thousands gather in North Park for annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession celebration

NORTH PARK (KGTV) — Thousands of people filled the streets of North Park today for the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe procession, bringing together the Catholic community for one of the year's most significant celebrations.

The diocesan celebration honored Mother Mary, who appeared to Juan Diego in 1531 in Mexico City, according to Auxiliary Bishop Ramon Vejarano of San Diego.

"We are celebrating the diocesan celebration for Our Lady Guadalupe. This is an event that we do every year to honor Mother Mary, who appeared to Juan Diego in 1531 in Mexico City," Vejarano said.

The celebration holds special meaning for Catholics across America, particularly those of Mexican descent.

"Also especially for those who are Mexican descent because we have a very, very deep love and reverence for Our Lady Guadalupe," Vejarano said.

According to the Diocese of San Diego, this year's turnout was larger than last year, with around 50 groups and more than 1,000 people participating in the procession. More than 20 colorful floats covered the streets during the celebration.

The event emphasized community support and unity during challenging times.

"We have the beautiful gift of being there for one another, that we are a community that we can support one another and help one another, especially in moments that are difficult," Vejarano said.

For some participants, the celebration connects cultures across the globe.

"Catholicism transcends our cultures, right, whether you're Mexican, you're Irish, or you're from another culture that celebrates Catholicism, it's just not a Mexican thing it's not just a Latino thing, you know, it's an international world thing," Jose Sanchez said.

Others emphasized the importance of family tradition and hope in today's world.

"The Virgin Mary brings us hope, and I think in this moment in this time we need hope, especially in our Latino Chicano community, and that's why we're here," Genoveva Aguilar said.

The procession concluded at St. Augustine High School with a mass for 2,000 people.

