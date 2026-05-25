Thousands gather aboard USS Midway to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Memorial Day remembrance filled San Diego Bay Monday morning as thousands gathered aboard the historic USS Midway Museum to honor the men and women who never made it home.

Veterans, active-duty servicemembers and military families packed the flight deck for the annual ceremony — one of the region’s largest Memorial Day tributes in a city deeply tied to the military.

The ceremony began with a powerful moment over the bay.A missing man flyover roared above the waterfront before one jet dramatically broke away from formation, symbolizing a servicemember lost in combat.

Moments later, a single wreath was tossed into San Diego Bay, continuing a long-standing Memorial Day tradition honoring fallen troops.

Among those in attendance was veteran Richard Flanery, who reflected on remembering friends who lost their lives in service.

“I have friends that were buried up in Miramar, and I was up there yesterday to honor them and pay homage to our veterans who gave their lives and served our country,” Flanery said.

The annual USS Midway ceremony has become a major Memorial Day gathering in San Diego, home to one of the nation’s largest military communities.

The aircraft carrier itself played a major role in Operation Desert Storm. This year’s ceremony also marked 35 years since U.S. forces liberated Kuwait from Iraqi troops.

Terry Kraft, who served during Desert Storm, said returning to the ship each Memorial Day carries deep meaning.

“I did 34 years in the Navy, and being able to come back here on my old ship and remember the people who served — my shipmates, especially those who aren’t with us anymore — is special,” Kraft said.

The ceremony also recognized the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. More than 16 million Americans served in uniform during the war. Today, fewer than 100,000 World War II veterans are still alive.

Mayor Todd Gloria addressed the crowd during the ceremony, highlighting San Diego’s continuing military legacy.

“San Diegans answered the call then, and San Diegans continue to answer the call today,” Gloria said.

Throughout the morning, military families stood quietly across the flight deck, some holding American flags, others remembering loved ones lost in service.

The ceremony served as another reminder that in San Diego, the sacrifices behind Memorial Day remain deeply personal.

Just steps away from the USS Midway, construction continues on Freedom Park along the waterfront. The future project will include memorials and tributes honoring veterans and fallen service members, further connecting San Diego Bay to the region’s military history.