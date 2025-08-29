Thousands expected to travel through San Diego International Airport for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Thousands of people are expected to travel through San Diego International Airport for Labor Day weekend, trying to squeeze in one more vacation before the end of summer.

That includes Robin and Robert LeBlanc, who are planning to enjoy a short trip to Hawaii.

"We're excited to go to Hawaii," said Robin, who's from Murietta. "I'm recently retired and so we've had this plan for about eight months."

They didn't see too much congestion on the roadways getting there on Friday morning.

"It wasn't bad," said Robin. "It wasn't bad at all this morning. Maybe it's because we left early."

David Fackler said his travel plans to Huntsville, Alabama, experienced some delays.

"I figured it would be kind of hectic," said Fackler. "I was just like crossing my fingers hoping I would get out. I was supposed to fly out yesterday and then I got canceled; I was on the tarmac for like an hour. And then like Dallas had thunderstorms. So, we're hoping it's going well today."

The flyers are part of the group of Labor Day travelers, taking the new roadway to the airport, which doesn't have intersections or lights for a smoother ride.

Officials with the airport said there aren't as many travelers this weekend compared to busier holidays like the Fourth of July.

"So, what we're anticipating during the four-day period is about 300,000 people coming and going to the airport and that breaks down to about 75,000 people each day in the airport so really, we encourage people to plan ahead, always plan ahead, and make sure you give yourself enough time to get to the airport," said San Diego International Airport Public Information Officer Nicole Hall.

The LeBlancs made sure they could beat the traffic this morning before taking off.

"Normally, it's very busy, especially the traffic on the freeways," said Robin. "We were a little busy this morning making sure we got here on time."

There were no weather disruptions in San Diego Friday, but travelers headed to cities such as Houston, Dallas, or Atlanta may have to deal with potential delays due to storms in the Gulf Coast area.