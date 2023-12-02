Thousands attend December Nights for its 47th year at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Balboa Park was packed with people of all ages gearing up for the 47th annual December Nights, a beloved San Diego tradition set to unfold over the weekend.

“It really is a tradition for many San Diegans,” said Natasha Collura, the executive director of Special Events & Filming for the City of San Diego. “We want them to enjoy themselves. It’s the start of the holiday season. We want you to start it here at Balboa Park and checkout all we have to offer.”

December Nights runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The City of San Diego anticipates a total of over 300,000 people for the free two-day event at Balboa Park.

One of those being the Stutz family.

“We’ve been coming since 2012 when me and my husband were both in high school,” Denise Stutz, attending with her family, said. “December Nights is a tradition for our family and it’s just really fun and magical and we watch the tree light every year.”

“The thing that I’m most excited about for tonight and the thing I’m going to take away most is just the memory with my facility,” Michael Stutz added. “It’s been really special getting to share my own childhood with my own children. I joke with them that the nativity scene has not changed since I was a child and that’s awesome. I love that.”

There are plenty of new activities coming to December Nights this year, including a skating rink.

“In our family zone, we have activated our municipal gym. It’s open with activities such as free Santa photo ops for families." Collura said. "We have face painting; we have hat making. We have a live poet who will have custom poems for you."

As the colossal Christmas tree lit up in the heart of the park, the festive atmosphere signaled the arrival of the holiday season.

“I just find it like heartwarming, and I can’t wait for this event every year,” Stutz said.

