What to know: December Nights lights up Balboa Park for its 47th year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – December Nights at Balboa Park, one of San Diego's favorite Christmas traditions, returns for its 47th year this weekend.

The two-day event features over 200 food vendors and 70 bands, including famed local group Switchfoot, who is headlining on Saturday.

December Nights’ hours are 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2.

Organizers said December Nights is the city's gift to its residents, which is why it is free to public. It is expected to draw over 300,000 people across two days.

Everyone heading to Balboa Park for the big event is encouraged to follow some of these tips:

Several transportation options, both paid and unpaid, are available:



Free shuttle

MTS trolley or bus

Bike (Free bike valet)

Scooter

Rideshare

Paid and unpaid parking sites will be open for motorists:

Balboa Park (Varying payment prices)

Roosevelt Middle School parking ($30)

San Diego Civic Center Parkade

San Diego Zoo (Free)

City College parking garages (three sites available)

Amenities that will be available in multiple locations across Balboa Park:

Charging stations

Comfort zones

Nursery rooms

Mobile sites and digital maps

Information booths

Some traditional and new activities that you won’t want to miss:

Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on the Spreckels Organ Pavilion Stage

SDG&E Sock Drive

Switchfoot concert on Dec. 2

The International Cottages and Museums (Free and open at certain times)

Beer & Cheers Gardens

Family Zone including pictures with Santa, face paintings, arts & crafts

Poetry Readings

Skate Park, including pro skater performances on a half-pipe and autograph opportunities

Ice Skating Rink at the Plaza de Panama (open 3 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday)

For more information, visit: decembernights.org