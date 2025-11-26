Those traveling by train or car explain their mode of Thanksgiving travel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Whether it’s planes, trains or automobiles, many people are traveling for their Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 6.7 million Southern Californians will travel for Thanksgiving.

While many will fly, some are traveling to a different tune to reach their destination by train.

"I love the train. It's beautiful, the entire ride. And it's really easy, and I'd rather sit in a beautiful train than drive,” Talluah Quartaro, who was traveling to Los Angeles, said.

"That too and also it's a lot cheaper to use the train and it's like more convenient because we live kind of near the train stations,” Amy Cho, who is visiting from the Bay Area, said.

AAA Southern California anticipates nearly 200,000 people to travel this Thanksgiving season by something other than a car or a plane.

The LOSSAN rail corridor, which the Pacific Surfliner runs on, told ABC 10News last year that there were more than 7,600 riders on the Surfliner during Thanksgiving.

It's anticipating even more this year with two additional round-trips from San Diego to Los Angeles.

"It's never been a real hassle to like be on the train, and as opposed to airports or like trying to rent a car. It's not something that could be stressful,” Quartaro said.

But most of the Thanksgiving travelers are going to be driving for Thanksgiving this year.

"I am anticipating it's going to be a lot more crowded on the roads this year. So, I'm not excited for that. But, you know, what can you do about it?” Jen Caalaman, who is driving to the Bay Area, said. "Just taking your time, taking some breaks, um, can get really tiring, um, so just making sure you're energized and staying focused on the road."

