‘This was our dream’: Homeowner says contractor left them with unfinished home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was supposed to be their perfect retirement home. Instead, a San Diego couple said they paid tens of thousands of dollars to a contractor who vanished without finishing the job.

“We paid for the cabinets to be completed, and he never showed up with the cabinets,” said Dominic Lopez, highlighting just one of the many broken promises from their contractor.

Now, their home is in disarray.

“We just couldn't live like this because we were living in a plastic bubble,” Lopez said, holding back tears.

For months, their belongings were left abandoned and covered in plastic tarps.

The contract they signed included a 575-square-foot ADU extension focused on their kitchen area, covering everything from demolition to plumbing and electrical upgrades.

“We want this completed,” Lopez said.

This began in the summer of 2023. The Lopezes hired a contractor, who promised the work would be completed in about a year.

ABC 10News is not naming the contractor because he has not been charged with any crime.

Lopez said over time, there were red flags.

“The workers are not showing up, and then he's not showing up. He's giving us excuses all the time,” Lopez said.

He then said the contractor disappeared.

“He cleaned pretty much our savings accounts … cleared our bank account,” Lopez said.

They had to rely on family for financial support to help complete the project.

To date, they have spent more than $100,000 on their home.

“With the funds that we have now, we're broke,” Lopez said.

Although Lopez said he did his homework and consulted with various contractors before selecting one, he and his wife learned that the contractor they hired had been using the license number of another legitimate and registered contractor without permission.

“We would very much want to see this individual communicate with us and try to rectify the damage that he's done. I don’t understand how somebody could leave somebody like this,” said the couple’s civil attorney, John Case.

When reached for comment, the contractor who left the Lopezes in disarray agreed to an interview but did not show up on the scheduled day.

The situation has been even more challenging for the Lopezes as Dominic's wife was recently laid off, adding to their debts.

In a conversation with the legitimate contractor whose license was misused, he explained he only learned of the situation after the Lopezes contacted him and has since reported the matter to the state.

“Choose the right person. Make sure you do your homework. Follow up with the contractor. Look at the contractor's number. Make sure it's legitimate. If it’s different from the name on the card, that’s a red flag,” Lopez said.

According to the Contractors State License Board, there are steps you should take before starting any project:



Ask to see the contractor’s pocket license and a photo ID.

a photo ID. Pay no more than 10% down or $1,000 — whichever is less.

Ensure the contract details everything agreed upon, including the scope of work, price, and timeline for completion.

Obtain contact information for not just the contractor but also all subcontractors and suppliers involved.

