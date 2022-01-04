'This is life or death': City has trouble meeting high demand for COVID-19 test kits

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – With testing kits seemingly limited, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said it's important to get them to everyone, especially in areas impacted with COVID like National City.

"This is truly a lifeline," she said. "This is life or death."

On Tuesday, the city held a testing kit distribution at the National City Library, where 1,000 kits to given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are two tests in every box.

People showed up hours before the event started. A line of cars wrapped around the parking lot and into the street while people without transportation showed up on foot.

One of those is Megan Allbritten, who has had close contact with someone who tested positive. But, she hasn't had any luck finding a test until now.

"It's hard; it can be mentally stressful," she said. "Trying to figure out what to do."

And Mayor Sotelo-Solis says that's why they want to make sure these tests are more accessible, but their biggest hurdle is getting the inventory to do so.

"The demand is here. The need is here. And that's why it's important to provide those thousand kits," she said. "We want to remind our community to continue to mask up and continue to wash your hands."