COVID-19 test kits available at San Diego County libraries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County has distributed COVID-19 testing kits to various libraries around the county, and they are being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As many prepare to gather together to ring in the New Year with the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, testing sites across the country are packed with lines of people.

The Director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, said on GMA Wednesday reminding people about testing guidelines for those who may have been exposed.

“Our recommendation if you are exposed to the virus in all of those recommendations,” she said. “We clearly say the best practice would be to get a test at five days after exposure.”

The county distributed COVID-19 testing kits to libraries to help get testing kits into different neighborhoods. People can now stop by a library in the city or county to pick up one box per person. Inside there are two tests. The kits are free, and you don’t have to show an ID or fill out any paperwork.

But Officials caution, there is a limited supply available, and some places have already run out of tests.

It’s recommended to call the library you’d like to visit and check to make sure they still have kits available.

