'There's a light at the end': Palomar College's first Hispanic president leads through family's journey

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey is entering her fifth year as the superintendent and president of Palomar College in San Marcos.

“I love Palomar College. I’ve loved Palomar College for a very long time,” Rivera-Lacey says.

It's a love that has been growing for decades. Star is an Oceanside Native and is the daughter of immigrants from El Salvador. Star's parents attended Palomar College, taking classes to learn English. She remembers being right by their side at those classes and on campus.

“Little did they know when they were here making a sacrifice to go to school and learn English, that the little kid running around would someday have the privilege of being the first Latina or Latino superintendent/president in the 79-year history of the institution,” Rivera-Lacey said.

For Star, being the first person of Hispanic descent to lead Palomar College is more than a professional milestone — it’s personal.

“Just my mere presence is a symbol,” Rivera-Lacey said. “It signifies something."

Star’s story resonates with students. Yaretzi Hernandez, president of Palomar’s student government, is also a first-generation American and sees Star as a powerful role model.

I’m able to see a direct reflection of myself, and I think it’s even more empowering that it’s someone in my local community, my community college.”

Other students, like Palomar graduate Cynthia Murrillo, see her as family

“She’s like a tia,” Murrillo said. “I know I can confide in her and be open with her. I know there’s no judgment.”

Cynthia Murillo just graduated from Palomar after being formerly incarcerated and credits Star for helping her reach new heights. Murillo is now attending San Diego State this fall and plans to study criminal justice.

“It’s motivating, letting women or other students know that wherever we come from, we can make it.” Murrillo said.

Palomar College is designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution, with more than half of Palomar’s students identifying as Latino. Just like her students and her parents, Star is also the product of community college. Through her family and educational background, she understands the impact higher education can have on immigrant families — and pursues her work with that in mind.

“It informs every decision that I make because it’s a perspective that perhaps other presidents haven’t had,” Rivera-Lacey explains.

As she reflects on her path and the students she serves, Star believes she’s right where she needs to be.

“I carry the hopes and dreams of a lot of the immigrant families that come here and the sacrifices that they made, because I know that reality can be a very difficult one," Rivera-Lacey said. "But there’s a light—there’s a light at the end.”