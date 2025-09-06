The science of sunsets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you’ve ever sat on the beach in San Diego as the sun goes down and thought it’s the best sunset on earth — you might be right.

A cybersecurity company called released a study about which places have the most popular sunsets around the world.

Globally, San Diego ranks sixth place. That’s higher than any other city in the U.S.

So what makes San Diego’s sunsets special? It’s hard to say, because of how similarly sunsets work around the world.

But San Diego has a lot going for it.

According to some analyses, San Diego County has up to 330 “perfect weather days,” per year. Those are days where it’s not too hot or too cold, and it’s not raining.

The idea of the perfect sunset is also hard to pin down, since it’s subjective. But many people report liking sunsets on the water, which was true for all of the places with the highest-ranked sunsets.

Too much air pollution can make create hazy skies that aren't the best for sunset viewing, but some types of clouds can actually enhance sunsets.

Cirrus clouds, the wispy-looking ones that sit as high as 9 miles in the sky, can reflect more sunlight. That leads to beautiful red and orange hues in the sky as the sun goes down.

Those high clouds can also help you enjoy a sunset longer. Once the sun dips over the horizon, it can illuminate those clouds from underneath and keep those beautiful shades going a bit longer.

So the next time you watch a sunset in San Diego, you may be seeing one of the best around the world.