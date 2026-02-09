'The Sandcastle Man' banned from Hotel del Coronado after nearly 20 years

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Bill Pavlacka, known as "The Sandcastle Man," has been banned from creating his elaborate sand sculptures on the beaches next to Hotel del Coronado after nearly two decades.

In a letter to Pavlacka, the hotel stated he is "no longer permitted to operate 'The Sandcastle Man' or any other business on the premises of the Hotel del Coronado."

The hotel cited violations of hotel policies and said Pavlacka's consumption of alcohol resulted in a "negative guest experience."

Pavlacka denies the allegations about drinking.

"I told him I wasn't drinking and he said, "Don't even go there," and I said, "I wasn't drinking, and right now I have a soda,'" Pavlacka said. "I'm diabetic, so it's hard for me to drink. I usually have a sugar-free soda is what I usually drink or iced tea."

The sandcastle artist also believes he was reported for his latest creation, which featured a Mark Twain quote that someone apparently found objectionable.

"It was a Mark Twain message and somebody complained, I guess, and you know, somebody's going to complain about any message," Pavlacka said. "I'll paraphrase it at least. It was, 'Get your facts first and distort them as you please.'"

For nearly 20 years, Pavlacka has been creating intricate sandcastles on Coronado beaches, drawing crowds of admirers who appreciate his artistic work.

"I enjoy doing them. They're fun. They're relaxing. People really like them," Pavlacka said.

Despite the ban, Pavlacka remains philosophical about his future and the end of his long relationship with the iconic hotel.

"Maybe it's just time. I'll be okay with that, you know, and then next that somebody else might come in there and want me back. Who knows? And maybe they won't," Pavlacka said.

