The Salvation Army needs hundreds more toys to help 400 families have a special Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Salvation Army is urgently seeking toy donations to ensure 400 local families can celebrate Christmas this year. The organization is currently hundreds of toys short of its goal with just one week remaining before distribution begins.

Inside the Salvation Army Kroc Center warehouse, basketballs, colored markers, dolls and other toys are piled high, but the collection falls far short of what's needed.

"Even like a Barbie house, this is something that we'll put aside specifically for a family that maybe we know had a bit extra difficult time this year and has a child that age that would really love," Glynis Eckert, the director of marketing for the Salvation Army Kroc Cetner, said.

The organization faces a significant shortage across multiple age groups, particularly for older children.

"The age groups that we get the most donations for tend to be younger children, but our pre-selected families can register their children of all ages: 0 all the way up to 12, so we are looking for toys for those older age groups," Janet Reade, the director of volunteers and community engagement, said.

Time is running out. Next week, parents from a pre-registered list will choose and collect toys for their children. The Salvation Army hopes to provide each parent with three or four toys per child.

"We, of course, are hoping to have every parent be able to get three or four toys for their children," Eckert said.

If the toy shortage continues, the Salvation Army will have to purchase toys out of pocket, creating a significant financial burden that could impact its broader mission of spreading holiday joy.

The organization aims to provide families with a complete Christmas experience.

"A sack full of toys for their children, along with gift wrap, bows, and gift tags, as well as a food box, so that when they go home, and they're wrapping all their toys for their family, they feel like they've had the Christmas experience," Eckert said.

Donations can be made in person at the Kroc Center, online or through monetary contributions. Click here to donate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.