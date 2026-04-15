The Notebook musical brings Broadway magic and deep local ties to the San Diego Civic Theatre stage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "The Notebook" musical is playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre through Sunday, bringing a Broadway production with deep local ties to the city.

San Diego native Jordi Bertran Ramirez plays Fin in the musical adaptation of the best-selling novel and iconic film.

"I wouldn't be where I am without the support of the people here in San Diego... Theatre here is amazing," Ramirez said.

The production features costume designs by Paloma Young and is co-directed by Michael Greif. Both Young and Greif are graduates of UC San Diego.

Ramirez said fans will love everything about the musical, advising audiences to grab a tissue box for the greatest love story ever told.

"The iconic rain scene does happen on stage every night, they do get soaked and it is thrilling to watch," Ramirez said.

The musical runs from April 14 to April 19 as part of Broadway San Diego's 48th season. Producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch brought the show to San Diego following its Broadway run at the Schoenfeld Theatre, which concluded in December 2024.

"The Notebook is ultimately a celebration of life, love, and the power of memory," McCollum and Deutsch said.

The story follows Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love. The production earned three 2024 Tony Award nominations and features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter, and choreography by Katie Spelman.

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