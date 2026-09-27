The Miramar Air Show returns, drawing crowds and inspiring the next generation of aviators

MIRAMAR (KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show is back, drawing large crowds to the base and giving families a chance to celebrate America's 250th anniversary while creating lasting memories.

The sights, sounds, and explosions in the sky captivated attendees of all ages — from young children experiencing it for the first time to returning visitors who say the show never gets old.

Bryce Anderson is attending for the second time. The first visit holds special significance for him.

"This is actually my 2nd time here. A year ago from today I was recruited to sea cadets," Anderson said.

Wilmer Diaz is attending the air show for the third year in a row. For him, it is an opportunity to show his kids what aircraft can do.

"They like to see the, the big formations, and despite what my daughter says, she loves the loud noises," Diaz said.

Diaz says the event is also a chance to connect with military members on a closer level.

"It's really cool to have such a large event that brings a lot of that military and civilian life together to celebrate," Diaz said.

The air show even has Diaz thinking about taking his passion for aviation further.

"It does. It does. It made me want to get a pilot's license," Diaz said.

For brothers Bowie and Sawyer Beardsley, this is their first time at the air show. Despite the heat and planes so loud they had to cover their ears, both boys say it was worth it.

"Did you see that airplane where it went so high and then free fold? It was so cool!" Bowie Beardsley said.

"It's been very fun and I like walking around and looking at the airplanes because I like the sound and what they do like turn around and stuff," Sawyer Beardsley said.

If there is one thing every attendee can agree on, it is their favorite part of the day: the Blue Angels. The Blue Angels are the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

