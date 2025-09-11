The Joan performing arts center opens with sold-out 'Follies' musical at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center, also known as "The Joan," officially opened this week at Liberty Station with a sold-out production of the musical "Follies."

The new theater is a collaboration between Arts District Liberty Station and Cygnet Theatre, marking a significant addition to San Diego's performing arts landscape.

For opening week, I went behind the scenes to meet some of the main characters bringing this rare musical to life.

Russell Garrett, who plays Buddy Plummer in "Follies," said he's thrilled to perform in his hometown's newest venue.

"The opportunity to get to do this show in this brand new venue in my hometown, I was a little overwhelmed by all of that," Garrett said.

In "Follies," Garrett takes on the character of Buddy Plummer, described as a "down on his luck salesman." The musical tells the story of a crumbling Broadway theater scheduled for demolition, where former showgirls decide to reunite one last time.

"The cool thing about Follies is that it is an opportunity for a lot of older performers to have a showcase, because a lot of musicals being written these days are for young people," Garrett said.

"It's a fantastic show. First of all, a show that does not get done very often, Follies is sort of a rare beast for a musical," Garrett said.

While the characters drive the story, the costumes bring it to life. Garrett's transformation backstage is quick, while other performers tap into full-on glamour.

Sierra Goria plays Young Hattie and embodies the vintage showgirl aesthetic with hand-beaded costumes and elaborate headpieces.

"I like to get here an hour before so then I can get all my makeup done, my wig prep, because we have to do all that on our own," Goria said.

"My showgirl costume and all the beads are hand beaded, it has trill on the bottom. I truly feel like a fabulous 1920s showgirl," Goria said.

Goria never expected to be part of a new theater's opening week, dressed in such elaborate period costumes.

"I just feel so grateful to have been chosen to be a part of this really, truly rare and special experience," Goria said.

"Follies" will be showing at The Joan at Liberty Station through October 5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

