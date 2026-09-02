The California town for sale for $6 million

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — For $6 million, you could buy nine Lamborghini Revueltos, around three mid-range luxury yachts, or around 600 high-end professional pool tables.

Or you could buy the town of Campo in southeastern San Diego County.

The listing includes a church, a border patrol station lease, a VFW, 27 apartments and a hardware store — plus a few trees.

This isn't the first time Campo has hit the market. The town was listed in 2019 and again in 2024, when it was priced at $6.5 million before being taken off the market.

The current owner, John Ray, has owned the town for 22 years. Ray said he hasn't had the time to develop the property — and so far, it hasn't sold.

The listing agent, Nick Hernandez, said the sale covers a specific portion of the area.

"It's bringing in about forty thousand a month in current rents," Nick said.

The parcels for sale are not considered historical land, according to Nick. But they sit within a town steeped in history — Campo was once home to a military base in World War Two.

Now, it's for sale for $6 million.

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