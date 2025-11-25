Thanksgiving travelers pack San Diego International Airport as holiday rush begins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, San Diego International Airport is bustling with travelers eager to reach their holiday destinations. The airport expects more than 800,000 people to pass through its terminals from now through December 1.

According to AAA, Thanksgiving travel this year could break records, with more than 80 million people across the country either driving or flying to their destinations.

Despite the crowds during one of the busiest travel times of the year, many travelers said the opportunity to see family made the journey worthwhile.

"It's really special just because I haven't seen a lot of my family that's in other states, but I'm excited to meet them," said a traveler from a three-person family group.

Mary Isaac, who was traveling to New York, had particularly meaningful reasons for her trip.

"My mom just... she's 91, she'll be 92 in February, and I figured it's time to go see her... I haven't seen her since I went through my cancer treatment," Isaac said.

Airport officials recommend arriving early and checking flight status before heading to the airport to avoid missing holiday celebrations.

A new program will also allow people who aren't traveling to go past TSA and greet a loved one at their. It's called a SAN Pass, and anyone who has one will be allowed through to Terminals 1 and 2. And that can be for dropping off family or friends, or meeting them when they get off the plane or even to see the shops and restaurants in the terminals.

To get a SAN Pass, you first have to apply online, and then TSA will approve the application. If approved, a SAN Pass will be sent via email.

