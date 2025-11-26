Thanksgiving dinner costs drop $6 from last year, but shoppers still feel the pinch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many shoppers hunting for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner items might find a pleasant surprise at checkout this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that portions of traditional Thanksgiving meals will cost less compared to previous years.

The centerpiece of most Thanksgiving feasts — turkey — is leading the price drops. American Farm Bureau economist Faith Parum, Ph.D, said turkey prices have decreased because demand is lower following a recent outbreak.

"So avian influenza is kind of something we have been battling off and on again for a couple of years," Parum said.

Stuffing and dinner rolls are also cheaper this year because they're made from whole wheat. Parum said the harvest was excellent this year in the Midwest, reducing reliance on global supply chains. "When you have that much supply on the market, it pushes the price down," Parum said.

However, sweet potatoes and vegetables commonly found on holiday tables will cost slightly more due to recent natural disasters.

"So for Hurricane Helene, it hit a little bit further north in the state, but a lot of that rainwater washed down and destroyed fields further south, I mean, in other states as well. And so farmers are still recovering from some of that damage done to the field," Parum said.

The American Farm Bureau's breakdown shows a classic Thanksgiving dinner — including turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and a few other items — has decreased in cost by $6 since 2023.

In 2023, the AFBF said the average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner that would yield 10 servings cost about $61.17. In 2024, it was $58.08. In 2025, it costs around $55.18.

Ham and other items aren't included because they weren't part of the original survey the AFBF began in 1986.

Parum said that if Ham and couple other items were to be added, it would drive the average cost of the plate up by about $21.91.

The AFBF's data also showed that San Diego residents pay more for Thanksgiving dinner than the rest of the U.S.

The West Region is paying a regional average of $61.75 for a classic Thanksgiving meal, while the Northeast is paying $60.82, the South is paying $50.01, and the Midwest is paying $54.38.

Parum said one of the drivers for those regional costs is that it's based on the price for transportation and the consumer's preferences in the region.

Despite the reported savings, local shoppers said they still find Thanksgiving dinner costs as expensive as in previous years.

"From my experience and the things that I buy, it just breaks my heart what it costs me," said Sherman King, who was shopping for Thanksgiving items.

Nick Knutson was picking up ingredients when he shared his sticker shock.

"I was just picking up a couple of items right now, and it already cost me about $200, which is definitely, this is without the turkey, without the stuffing, without a few other of the big items that you know we would need to get," Knutson said.

