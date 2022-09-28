Testimony concludes in USS Bonhomme Richard arson trial

Testimony has wrapped up in the trial of the Navy sailor accused of setting fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Seaman recruit Ryan Mays, 21, is accused of setting the destructive fire that scuttled the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship.

On day eight of the court-martial, after the defense rested, prosecutors began their rebuttal, focusing on the science and alternate theories to arson.

In previous testimony, defense experts said they could not rule out other causes, including a forklift wire or lithium-ion batteries found in the lower storage area, where the first started.

An electrical engineer called back to the stand by the prosecution testified that according to his analysis and scans, the type of damage within the forklift and the batteries excluded them as sources of the fire.

The question of arson is expected to be front and center in the closing arguments, along with the testimony of Kenji Velasco, the sailor who initially couldn't identify the man he saw heading toward the storage area before the fire, but later became certain it was Mays.

Defense witnesses contradicted his claim Mays was wearing boot camp coveralls around the time of the fire.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning.

Mays’ team elected to have a bench trial, which means the judge will be rendering the verdict.

If convicted, Mays could face up to life in prison.

