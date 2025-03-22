Tesla Model 3 vandalized outside Vista home

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County Tesla owner is rethinking his vehicle ownership after security cameras caught a man vandalizing two of his cars outside his Vista home.

Tano Simonian was shocked when he approached his 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance parked in his driveway off Civic Center Drive a few weeks ago. Surveillance video shows a man casually walking up to Simonian's Toyota Tundra and breaking off the side view mirror before heading for the Tesla’s side view mirror. Out of frame, you can hear loud noises, as the mirror is abused.

"You can see his glove prints. he grabbed and he shoved it," Simonian said. "He ended up cracking it, attempting to lift it out of its hinge."

The vandal's motive is unknown, but Simonian believes his Tesla may have been specifically targeted, as no other cars in his neighborhood were hit.

"This was targeted … I was the only Tesla on this street," Simonian said.

The incident comes amid a string of Tesla-related vandalism cases across the country. On Monday, swastikas were spray-painted on cars and office windows at a Tesla dealership in Encinitas. Dozens of other incidents have been reported across the country, with Teslas being vandalized and even set on fire in locations ranging from Las Vegas to Seattle to Kansas City.

"I get it, but the anger is being misguided toward people's vehicles. Hate the dude, but don't hate the car," Simonian said.

The repeated incidents have left Tesla owners in the county considering measures to avoid being targeted, such as placing stickers on their vehicles. One of the stickers reads “Anti-Elon Tesla Club.”

"I may have to get rid of [my Tesla] if this climate continues. We have to do it to not hit a financial burden," Simonian said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.