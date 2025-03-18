Encinitas Tesla dealership defaced by spray-painted swastikas, profanity

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Deputies on patrol in Encinitas early Monday found a Tesla dealership defaced by profane and Nazi-themed graffiti, San Diego County sheriff's officials reported.

The property crime in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard was discovered shortly after 5 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The vandal or vandals had spray-painted swastikas and profanity on vehicles and office windows at the business, sheriff's Lt. Zheath Sanchez said.

No suspects had been identified in the case as of Monday afternoon, the lieutenant said.

