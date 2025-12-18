Teen struck and killed by SUV in Mira Mesa identified by authorities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a teenage boy who was fatally struck by an SUV last weekend on a fog-shrouded Mira Mesa street.

Jayden Stewart, 14, was walking in the roadway at the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Hydra Lane when a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Traverse hit him at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and San Diego Police.

Paramedics took the boy, a San Diego resident, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead, according to the county agency.

The area was foggy at the time of the traffic fatality, police reported.

