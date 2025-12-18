Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen struck and killed by SUV in Mira Mesa identified by authorities

Jayden Stewart, 14, died after being hit on Dec. 13.
San Diego Police crime scene yellow tape 2025
KGTV
San Diego Police crime scene yellow tape 2025
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a teenage boy who was fatally struck by an SUV last weekend on a fog-shrouded Mira Mesa street.

Jayden Stewart, 14, was walking in the roadway at the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Hydra Lane when a northbound 2020 Chevrolet Traverse hit him at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and San Diego Police.

Paramedics took the boy, a San Diego resident, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead, according to the county agency.

The area was foggy at the time of the traffic fatality, police reported.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Please Donate Today

Please Donate Today