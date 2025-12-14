Boy Struck and Killed By SUV in San Diego's Mira Mesa Community

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A boy, approximately 15 years old, was struck and killed by an SUV in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

"It was unknown what direction the pedestrian was traveling," the San Diego Police Department reported. "The area was foggy at the time of the collision."

A white 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was going northbound on Camino Ruiz when it struck the boy about 11:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Camino Ruiz and Hydra Lane.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was not injured and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Driving under the influence is not suspected of the driver of the vehicle," according to a police statement.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

