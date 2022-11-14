Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Some residents in Chula Vista were awakened to a tragic scene unfolding in their neighborhood Saturday, after a house party turned deadly.

A Ring video shows Joseph Myers, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, when he awoke to screaming outside his home on Rigley Street.

“Just in shock… saw a little boy lying on the floor over there,” says Myers.

Myers says in a neighbor's front yard, two people were trying to help a 17-year-old boy.

“I know someone was yelling, ‘Is he dead? Is he dead?'” says Myers.

Amid the frantic scene, police started to arrive.

“When the sirens started, a bunch of kids jumped in a car and left the scene,” says Myers.

Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.

Police say inside the home was another 17-year-old boy with at least one stab wound. First responders arrived, and tended to him, but he died at at the scene.

Police say the teen in the yard, who suffered facial and other injuries, was taken to a hospital. Witnesses say he was assaulted by several people.

Also taken to a hospital was another teen, discovered two blocks away with a stab wound, described by police as "conscious and uncooperative."

Back on Rigley Street, stunned neighbors tried to make sense of the violence.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s unbelievable… So tragic. This is such a quiet neighborhood,” says neighbor Alan Alcantara.

Neighbors say there was a similar house party last weekend. A “For Sale" sign hangs in front of the house.

“They were getting ready to sell house. Surprised at a party like that. I think they were supposed to be selling house and moving within a week,” says neighbor Vincent Concepcion.

The two other teens who were taken to the hospital are still stable as of Sunday evening.

There's now a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

