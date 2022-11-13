Teen killed in Chula Vista house party stabbing, police looking for suspects

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 17-year-old boy died from a stabbing, and two others were injured after a large fight at a house party early Saturday morning.

According to police, a girl had called 911 around 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 12 to report that someone was stabbed and her friend was dying from his injuries. Multiple people at the house where the stabbing happened called 911, CVPD says.

"Callers reported seeing several people at the house as well as many fleeing the area and multiple people injured," CVPD's press release states.

When police arrived on the scene at the 900 block of Rigley Street, multiple people were trying to give the teen first aid before officers and other first responders took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:33 a.m., police say.

The press release says another 17-year-old boy was found outside the house unconscious, and he looked like he had serious injuries to his face and upper body from a beating. People on the scene told officers he was assaulted. That teen later regained consciousness at the hospital, where he is now stable, CVPD says.

A third 17-year-old boy was found a few blocks away from where the house party was, at E. Palomar Street and Medical Center Court, and he was suffering from a stab wound. He is now stable at the hospital as well, police say.

"He was conscious but uncooperative with officers," the release says. "It was determined he was related to the same incident."

CVPD investigators learned there was a large party at the home, with about 60 people in attendance. Officers suspect most of the partygoers were older teenagers and young adults, who may have learned about the party via social media.

CVPD says a large fight broke out at the party, leading to the fatal stabbing. The 17-year-old boy was stabbed outside before other partygoers took him inside and tried to save him.

Police say the homeowner was likely present at the party, and they stayed on the scene to cooperate with officers. Many witnesses on the scene did not cooperate with police.

The department is asking for the public's help to find the suspect in this case.

"Police believe there are several witnesses with pertinent information who fled the scene prior to officers arriving and that there is likely cellphone video or photos that can greatly assist with this investigation," the release says.

CVPD says witnesses from the party may be able to help them identify the suspects and provide other details to help the investigation.

Families of the victims have all been notified about the incident. Names of the victims are not being released at this time because of their age and the active investigation, CVPD says.

If you have information for Chula Vista police, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can stay anonymous with your tip by following this link.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this investigation.

