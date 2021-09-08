Teen found dead in Kearny Mesa juvenile detention center, SDSO investigating

KEARNY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was found dead at the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility early Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, probation officers on duty found the teenager unresponsive in his room around 7:00 a.m.

Officers, medical staff, and fire department personnel immediately responded and tried to revive the teen, but they were unsuccessful.

Authorities say there were no immediate signs of trauma or assault on the boy. His family members have been notified.

Behavioral health clinicians are responding to the detention center to provide counseling to the other juveniles.

“The health and well-being of juveniles in our care is the highest priority of the San Diego County Probation Department, which is deeply saddened by this tragedy and expressed condolences to the family,” SDCD said in a released statement.

“The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and will conduct the death investigation.”

Additional information will be provided following preliminary autopsy results.

