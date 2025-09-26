Taking a look at the history of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show returned Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, celebrating 250 years of the Marine Corps. The iconic San Diego base showcases more than a century of military aviation history that has evolved dramatically over the decades.

MCAS Miramar is a fixture in San Diego with deep historical roots stretching back over 100 years, though the area has changed hands and evolved significantly throughout its storied past.

From fighter jets to cargo planes, the roar of engines can be heard across Marine Corps Air Station Miramar today.

"The Marine Corps has held Marine Corps Air Station Miramar since 1997," said Colonel Erik Herrmann, Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The timeline of this tarmac extends far beyond 1997, reaching back over a century.

"So the ground we're standing on, really harkens back to 1917 with the establishment of Camp Kearney. Camp Kearney was established in 1917 by the army to get GIs ready for World War One," Herrmann said.

"Back in 1917, it was horses and mules that dominated the landscape," Herrmann said.

The base underwent a major transformation in the post-war era.

"In 1947, the Navy came in and took it over, and it became NAS: Naval Air Station Miramar. It later became known as Fighter Town USA. This is one of the master jet bases for the United States Navy, and for many years it was the home of Top Gun," Herrmann said.

After the Navy's era ended, the Marines moved in 28 years ago, and the base has since become the home of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Unit.

"We've got fighter jets, both the 5th generation F-35, we've got the FA-18 Hornet, we've got KC-130s, we've got the CH-53, and we've got the MV-22," Herrmann said. "We expect that their replacements will flow through this air station, and we will support them before they go out and fly towards our enemies."

MCAS Miramar is home to iconic squadrons, such as the Red Devils and the Black Knights.

"They're the first sea squadron or aircraft carrier capable of F-35 Marine Corps squadron. And they're the first F-35C squadron that actually has some combat sorties against the Houthis on their most recent cruise. They got home last year," Herrmann said.

The base is home to more than 11,000 active duty Marines, making it a place that San Diego is always faithful and grateful to have.

"Having this air station as busy as it is and the talented Marines and sailors that work here and pushing hard every single day, it's incredibly gratifying," Herrmann said. "My hope is that this air station continues to be the premier air station in the Marine Corps and the DOD."

