Sweetwater Union High School District students, staff return with COVID-19 safety measures in place

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – It has been several weeks since students and staff were seen on school campuses in the Sweetwater Union High School District.

On Tuesday, they returned to in-person learning. The return comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, specifically the omicron variant across the country and in our county. The district took a number of steps to ensure that everyone stayed safe when they returned.

From distributing COVID-19 self-testing kits to students to allowing them to voluntarily test themselves days before schools re-opened, parents were happy to see the added safety precautions.

Aside from reminding students about wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing social distancing, district officials said Sweetwater will also continue weekly testing clinics that rotate among their schools.

"We have been doing that since the beginning of school at various school sites for students, their families and staff," Nadege Johnson with SUHSD said.

The district is just a few weeks away from implementing its vaccine mandate, which was approved by the board in December. This requires employees to submit proof of vaccination or file for an exemption by Feb. 1. Right now, it's still unclear what this mandate will mean for students.

"We're doing everything in our power to keep our students and staff safe," Johnson said.

District Officials said if families are hesitant about returning to in-person learning, there is an online program that students can sign up for.