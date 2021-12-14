Sweetwater Union High School District board approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, students

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A COVID-19 vaccine requirement is set to take effect next school year within the Sweetwater Union High School District.

At a Monday evening meeting, the district’s school board voted in favor of a vaccine mandate for staff members and students starting with the 2022-23 school year, which begins in July.

Under the requirement, all district staff and students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be employed or continue in-person instruction in the next school year.

By Feb. 1, 2022, staff members must have proof that they have received their first dose or submit a request for an exemption.

Parents will need to notify schools by February if their students will be vaccinated or if they choose to take part in virtual learning as an alternative.

Additionally, students and staff taking part in extracurricular activities or athletics will need to have received one vaccine dose by Feb. 1 of the current school year to continue participation, the resolution stated. Full vaccination would be required by March 15.

According to the mandate, requests for medical or religious exemptions would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Details on the district’s vaccine mandate resolution can be found on this link (with the full breakdown PDF at the bottom of the page under "Vaccine Mandate Presentation").