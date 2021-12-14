Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sweetwater Union High School District board approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, students

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
sweetwater_union_flag.jpg
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 11:56:22-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A COVID-19 vaccine requirement is set to take effect next school year within the Sweetwater Union High School District.

At a Monday evening meeting, the district’s school board voted in favor of a vaccine mandate for staff members and students starting with the 2022-23 school year, which begins in July.

Under the requirement, all district staff and students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be employed or continue in-person instruction in the next school year.

By Feb. 1, 2022, staff members must have proof that they have received their first dose or submit a request for an exemption.

Parents will need to notify schools by February if their students will be vaccinated or if they choose to take part in virtual learning as an alternative.

Additionally, students and staff taking part in extracurricular activities or athletics will need to have received one vaccine dose by Feb. 1 of the current school year to continue participation, the resolution stated. Full vaccination would be required by March 15.

According to the mandate, requests for medical or religious exemptions would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Details on the district’s vaccine mandate resolution can be found on this link (with the full breakdown PDF at the bottom of the page under "Vaccine Mandate Presentation").

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19