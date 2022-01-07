Sweetwater Union High School District distributes COVID-19 test kits to students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “It’s like the golden ticket,” says Katia Callahan an Eastlake High School parent.

She says getting her hands on a COVID-19 test kit for her high schooler is one of the best things that could happen, as students in the Sweetwater Union High School District prepare to return to school next week.

"This is the most desirable thing right now. It's so hard to get them. I think it's wonderful that they are providing this," adds Callahan.

Friday all schools in the district distributed their test kits, in total they received 36,496 kits. Principal of Eastlake High School Dr. Rick Cooke says it’s encouraging to see so many families taking advantage of this opportunity as taking a COVID test before the start of classes is not mandatory but is encouraged.

"We're trying to make sure our students come back with a great sense of confidence that we're doing everything possible to keep them safe," says Cooke.

Junior Samantha Link says she’s hopeful other students will also do their part in keeping everyone safe to ensure their school stays open.

"I would just say, 'hey please do this so the people who want to be here who care. So we can all be safe,'" Link says.

If you didn’t get a test kit, the district says at this point they aren’t aware of any more deliveries coming their way, but they have teamed up with San Diego State University for testing.