Swatiska removed from Santee school fence, condemned by residents and district

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A hateful symbol that appeared to be a swastika was removed from a fence outside a Santee elementary school after it sparked outrage across social media and among community members.

The image, which circulated on the Facebook page "All Things Happening in Santee," appeared to show a swastika and a racial slur displayed on a shared fence near Rio Seco Elementary School and the SportsPlex.

The Santee School District said it removed the vandalism immediately after staff became aware of it and notified the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the district said:

"The Santee School District strongly condemns acts of hate and vandalism. Recently, we discovered an offensive and hateful symbol displayed on a shared fencing area between the school campus and the SportsPlex.



The vandalism was removed immediately after District staff became aware of the incident, and the San Diego County Sheriff's Office was notified right away. We are working closely with our community partners and law enforcement.



Hate has no place in our schools or our community. We remain strictly committed to fostering safe and welcoming learning environments for all students, staff, and families."The incident comes as the City of Santee continues efforts to strengthen its reputation and promote unity following past incidents involving hate groups.



Just a short distance away from the vandalized fence, families gathered Thursday evening for the city's weekly summer concert series at Town Center Community Park.

"It's been great," said East County resident Anita Gilliam, who said she has attended the concerts for the past three years. "Everything's great."

Still, many residents said seeing the hateful symbol outside an elementary school was disturbing.

"That's very upsetting," said Soreen Norton, an East County resident. "Especially... an elementary school."

Others acknowledged the frustration but said they don't believe the actions of a few represent the community as a whole.

"It's kind of sad that that's happening because, you know, it's the old saying, one bad apple," said East County resident Dion Milton. "You can't let it spoil the whole tree."

Milton, whose family has lived in Santee for decades, said he believes the city has changed significantly over the years.

"My sister-in-law grew up here when this was nothing but farmland," he said. "It has changed, and I think for the better."

While the image has generated strong reactions online, many residents said they remain focused on continuing to build a welcoming community rather than allowing acts of hate to define Santee.

"You're going to have your few that don't know how to love," Milton said. "You just try to show them love, and maybe they'll catch on. If they don't, then maybe next time."