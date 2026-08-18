SVLL alumni reflect on 2015 World Series run as new team prepares to compete

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) - Members of Sweetwater Valley Little League's 2015 World Series team are reflecting on their run more than a decade ago as this year's squad prepares to make their own run at the title.

Walker Lannom, now 23, was a second baseman and catcher on the 2015 team. He and former assistant coach Arturo Maldonado returned to the Sweetwater Valley Little League fields, where a right-field tribute to the 2015 team still stands.

I met them on the field they once called home.

ABC 10News crews were there as the 2015 all-star squad began their run in San Bernardino. Before the team punched their ticket to the World Series, a younger Lannom spoke about what the moment meant.

"It feels great, being the ones to go (to San Bernardino). There are so many leagues that want to be in our spot," Lannom said.

That team went on to finish 3rd place in the U.S. bracket before returning home to a rousing welcome.

Now, 11 years later, the excitement is back — and both alumni are feeling it.

"Extremely hyped," Maldonado said when asked how excited he is for this year's team.

Lannom said he sees something familiar in the current squad.

"I know the excitement they have out there. I'm excited for them," Lannom said.

Maldonado also sees parallels between the two teams.

"This team has a bunch of offense. I see a lot of chemistry in that team," Maldonado said.

For Lannom, that chemistry is what stands out most.

"Every single pitch, it didn't matter if it's ball or strike, you see the first baseman, third baseman, the second baseman, the shortstop, all going to pitcher, saying, 'that's it, keep going,’ after every pitch, saying, 'you got this.' That's that stuff that gives me chills thinking about," Lannom said.

Lannom believes that camaraderie will be the team's biggest strength in the days ahead.

"I think this team has got a real shot. Their team chemistry is insane," Lannom said.

He also knows the whirlwind of emotions the players are about to experience.

"It's like a rollercoaster of emotions, that doesn't stop, so you don't really get to experience any of it until you're on the way home," Lannom said.

That experience continues to shape Lannom, who recently graduated from San Diego State University. He has a goal of joining another team — of firefighters — down the road, but for now, he remains ‘Sweetwater proud’ and has a simple wish for this year's team.

"I just wish they would enjoy every moment, win or lose. Our last loss, it was hard… but we got together and someone said, 'this is the coolest experience we've ever had.' I want for them take every moment in," Lannom said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

