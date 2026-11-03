Suspicious suitcase discovered at San Diego County Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego Registrar of Voters building was evacuated and some surrounding streets were closed Monday afternoon due to a reported suspicious suitcase on the premises, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police told ABC 10News that the suitcase was first spotted at the ROV (5600 Overland Ave.) at around 1:45 p.m. The facility was evacuated by 3 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., police officers were at the scene investigating the bag.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.