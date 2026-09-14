Suspicious cans with biohazard labels prompt shelter-in-place order in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — A person walking in an Oceanside neighborhood discovered suspicious metal cans on the ground, prompting authorities to shut down an intersection and order nearby residents to shelter in place Sunday.

The cans were found near Castellano Way and Vandergrift Drive. The intersection at East Parker Street was temporarily closed as authorities worked to determine what the containers held.

Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Blaine Hensley described the containers as "metal, were almost like a coffee can and peanut style cans with lids on top, and they had biohazard labels on them as well as top secret on the lids on most of the containers."

A SIG Alert was issued for several hours while the area remained shut down. By Sunday afternoon, Hensley said the explosive hazard was cleared and the shelter-in-place orders were lifted.

Neighbor Don Castro Testman said the discovery was a reminder to stay alert.

"It could happen anywhere, even in the rich of the city, so it just, we all have to be vigilant and you know stay on top of, you know, it's like that old saying, you see something, say something because you never know what's going to happen," Castro Testman said.

Hazmat officials are still working to identify what was in the cans.

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