Suspects in deadly Spring Valley shooting arrested

Paul Anderegg/KGTV
Shooting at Thayer Drive and Jamacha Blvd. in Spring Valley (Aug. 16, 2022)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two men suspected in the August shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Spring Valley were located and arrested, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Dejell Broadnax and 28-year-old Jordan Mitchell were taken into custody on Nov. 18 and Nov. 21, respectively.

Officials said Broadnax was tracked down at an apartment complex on South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos; Mitchell was apprehended near a park on Bostonia Street in El Cajon.

The two men were booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Broadnax and Mitchell are accused in the Aug. 16 shooting death of Jorkim Rose, and sheriff’s officials stated: “At this point in the investigation, it appears the suspects and the victim did not know each other but the circumstances and motivation behind the incident seem to be gang related.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

