San Diego County deputies release name of man fatally shot in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in the Spring Valley area two weeks ago.

According to SDSO, deputies were called to the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive at around 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Jorkim Rose with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. After doing life-saving measures at the scene, Rose was taken to the hospital for further treatment where he later died.

The homicide is still under investigation and there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200.