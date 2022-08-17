Man dies after being shot in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A homicide investigation was launched after a man was shot in Spring Valley Tuesday night and died at a hospital from his injuries.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies were called to the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive at around 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

Responding deputies arrived to find a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. After life-saving measures were performed at the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The victim, whose identity was not publicly released, died from his injuries after arrival, according to sheriff’s officials.

Officials stated the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Information on a possible motive and the suspected shooter were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200.

The public can call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.