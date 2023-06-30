Suspect wanted in deadly shooting outside City Heights home, arrested in Arizona

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a home in City Heights has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Arizona officers from the Glendale Police Department arrested 20-year-old Michael Hall on Friday in connection with the killing of a 35-year-old man, Lt. Adam Sharki with San Diego Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Hall is described as a 20-year-old Black male and a resident of San Diego.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hall’s arrest and are working to extradite Hall to San Diego.

The shooting occurred June 27 around 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of 40th Street, near Redwood Street, according to SDPD.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Cedrick Cruz lying in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. Cruz was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not disclose what led detectives to identify Hall as the suspected shooter. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

SDPD said they would like to thank the Glendale Police Department for their assistance in this case.