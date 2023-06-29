Man shot and killed in front of City Heights home identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man who died after he was shot in front of a City Heights home has been identified, authorities said.

Cedrick Deshawn Cruz, 35, of San Diego, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The shooting occurred Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of 40th Street, near Redwood Street, according to SDPD.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Cruz lying in front of a home with at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities confirmed.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives learned there was a confrontation prior to Cruz being shot. Detectives believe the suspected shooter is a male 15-17 years old wearing a blue hoodie, but no other details were released.

The search for the suspect is still underway.

"At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may be some type of relationship between the suspect and the victim in this incident. However, the exact nature of that relationship has not been determined or confirmed at this time," Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.