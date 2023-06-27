One dead after City Heights shooting, search for suspect underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Tuesday morning shooting has left one person dead in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of 40th Street, north of Redwood Street and just east of State Route 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The department tells ABC 10News a search is underway for the suspected shooter.

The identity of the victim is unclear. He was taken to the Scripps Mercy hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story ABC 10News will update this story once we receive more information. Please check back for updates.