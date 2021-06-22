Suspect, victim identified in Mira Mesa death case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 47-year-old man allegedly killed by a 39-year-old man who was found covered in blood in a Mira Mesa neighborhood.

A 911 caller reported seeing the bloodied man "acting erratically" in front of a residence in the 7800 block of Burlington Way shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Arriving officers detained the 39-year-old man, later identified as Juan Luis Ortega, then checked inside a nearby house, finding the body of 47-year-old Robert Lizotte, who had suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body, Dobbs said.

Investigators determined the two men were friends and Ortega had been staying in Lizotte's house, the lieutenant said.

It remains unclear exactly how the victim died and a motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

Ortega was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. He was being held without bail pending arraignment.