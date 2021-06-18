SDPD: Officers discover body in Mira Mesa home, one man detained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who was reportedly covered in blood and acting erratically was detained after a body was discovered inside of a Mira Mesa home by San Diego Police officers on Friday.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Burlington Way just after 7 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man covered in blood and acting erratically. Officers arrived and detained the man in front of the home, and found the body of another man with traumatic injuries to his upper body inside the residence.

The victim has not been identified but was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s.

The man who was detained apparently knew the victim, police added. He was described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man. SDPD said it's not releasing his name at this time since they are not sure what role, if any, he may have played in the victim's death.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.