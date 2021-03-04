Suspect sought in pursuit that resulted in officer-involved shooting in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect possibly injured during an officer-involved shooting this week.

Police say on March 1, two California Highway Patrol officers observed a red Acura MDA speeding and swerving in lanes on Interstate 805 near Murray Ridge Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle made a U-turn and sped off. Police said the vehicle had been taken during a carjacking in Escondido.

Officers pursued the vehicle and the driver turned north onto Encino Avenue, which is a dead-end street, SDPD said. The driver made another U-turn and began driving toward officers as they exited their vehicle.

RELATED: Pursuit leads to shots fired in San Diego's Serra Mesa area

Police said the driver accelerated toward the officers, prompting them to fire their service weapons. The vehicle collided with the patrol car, pinning one of the officers between the vehicle and the door. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The officers involved were identified as Michael May, an 18-year veteran of the CHP, and Pedro Gonzalez, a seven-year veteran of the department. It wasn't clear which officer was injured, but that officer has been released from the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Acura was later found abandoned in the 2200 block of Royale Crescent Court, police said. There were no occupants, but officers later found a 17-year-old female nearby and detained her. A 21-year-old man, identified as George Angel Cisneros, of Vista, was also detained soon after. One of the officers identified him as the suspected driver, SDPD said.

A third suspect is still missing. Police believe that person to be 18-year-old Matthew Cisneros, of Vista. Police said Cisneros may have been shot during the pursuit, but he isn't wanted for charges related to the shooting and chase. He is sought as a possible suspect in the carjacking, police said.

The 17-year-old female's identity was not released and she has been released from police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.