Pursuit leads to shots fired in San Diego's Serra Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two people were taken into custody but one person remained at large Monday morning following a pursuit that led to shots being fired and an injured California Highway Patrol officer in Serra Mesa.

San Diego police officials said CHP officers observed an Acura MDX SUV speeding and swerving on Interstate 805 near Murray Ridge Road at around 12 a.m.

The CHP officers pulled the SUV over on Phyllis Street, but when the officers approached the vehicle, the SUV sped away, SDPD officials said.

As officers pursued the SUV, they learned the vehicle had been taken during a carjacking in Escondido.

SDPD officials said: “The officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance when the suspect driver turned northbound on Encino Avenue, a dead-end street. The suspect vehicle made a U-turn as the officers exited their vehicle to initiate a high-risk vehicle stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle accelerated towards their patrol car, prompting both officers to fire their service weapons. The suspect vehicle collided with the patrol car as they tried to escape, pinning one of the officers between the door and the patrol vehicle. The officers attempted to follow the suspect vehicle but lost sight of it.”

A short time later, authorities spotted the SUV abandoned in the 2200 block of Royale Crescent Court. Officers searched the area and found a 17-year-old girl from the SUV nearby and detained her.

Moments later, officers located a 21-year-old man -- believed to be the driver -- and took him into custody.

According to SDPD officials, a third male from the SUV remained at large as of 8 a.m. A description of the man was not immediately released.

Officials noted that no one was hit by gunfire. It is unknown how many shots were fired in the incident.

A CHP officer was injured during the incident after being pinned in the door of his vehicle. He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident because it occurred in the City of San Diego. Escondido police will also be involved in the probe.

The CHP “will be assisting in the investigation and will conduct the administrative investigation into the discharge of the officers’ service weapons,” SDPD officials said.