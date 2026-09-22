Suspect, SDPD officer identified in North Park shooting that injured 3 officers, K-9

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday identified the suspect and the officer involved in a shooting in San Diego's North Park neighborhood that left three police officers and a police K-9 injured and the suspect dead.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 16, when the man killed during the incident --- identified as 33-year-old Saul Sandoval Chavez --- fled from police and barricaded himself inside a business in the 4000 block of 30th Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been identified as Officer Kyle Lehr, a 10-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department assigned to the Canine Unit.

SDPD officers responded to a vandalism call near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Oregon Street at about 9 a.m. A reporting party told dispatch that a man was using a metal rod to vandalize vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact a man matching the description. Authorities said the suspect immediately fled on foot and entered a business in the 4000 block of 30th Street, refusing to surrender and appearing armed with an incendiary device.

According to investigators, officers attempted to negotiate with Chavez, but he refused to exit the building. A K-9 was deployed, at which point the suspect allegedly ignited the device, setting the dog on fire. Chavez then moved toward the front door with the incendiary device, prompting the shooting, police said. Officer Lehr fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately rendered lifesaving aid, and paramedics took Chavez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon that day.

Three SDPD officers sustained burns to their hands during the confrontation and were treated at a hospital before being released. The injured K-9 also suffered burn injuries and received treatment at a veterinary hospital.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and is leading the ongoing investigation. Detectives are continuing to collect evidence, interview witnesses, and evaluate all aspects of the shooting.

Once the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, the case will be submitted to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine whether the involved officer bears any criminal liability. The SDPD will also conduct an independent administrative review of the firearm discharge.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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