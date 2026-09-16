Three people, police K-9 injured during North Park officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three people and a police K-9 were injured during an officer-involved shooting in North Park Wednesday morning, according to San Diego Police.

According to police, officers were called to the area near El Cajon Boulevard and Oregon Street just after 9 a.m. after receiving a disturbance of peace call.

When they arrived, officers saw the suspect being violent and breaking vehicle windows. When police spotted the suspect, a foot pursuit ensued.

San Diego Police said the suspect was carrying a torch and flammable liquid into the adult emporium. The suspect then burned a police K-9, authorities added. The K-9 was taken to an emergency vet hospital.

Police deployed bean bag rounds, but the suspect was still trying to light the building on fire. That's when police said shots were fired.

A total of three people were injured, and one was taken to the hospital, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.