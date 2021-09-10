Suspect linked to fatal shooting of man in El Cajon arrested in Riverside

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an intersection in El Cajon 18 months ago.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, 29-year-old Jafet Prieto is charged with murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Tony Montantes.

The fatal shooting happened on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the intersection of First and E. Main Streets.

ECPD says Montantes and Prieto were in an argument but went their separate ways. A short time later, Prieto got in his car and drove up to Montantes who was still on foot.

Prieto allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the Montantes using a handgun and shot him several times before fleeing. Despite life-saving measures, Montantes was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, El Cajon police determined the shooting was gang-related. Detectives say they conducted numerous interviews, reviewed hours of surveillance video, and executed several search warrants to develop the case.

Prieto was arrested on Wednesday, September 8 in Riverside and booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.