Suspect in death of woman at City Heights hotel arrested in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suspected of killing a woman at a City Heights hotel was located in Los Angeles and arrested, San Diego Police announced Friday.

Police said 21-year-old Demaurya Wiggers was arrested by Los Angeles Police in Los Angeles Thursday, and his custody was transferred to the San Diego Police Department.

Wiggers was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Amy Carreon.

On Oct. 20, SDPD officers responding to reports of an unresponsive woman at the La Cresta Hotel (4980 El Cajon Blvd.) arrived to find Carreon in a room with trauma to her upper body.

Carreon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any further information on the case, including how Homicide Unit detectives identified Wiggers as the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.